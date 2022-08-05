Good morning, your Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The heat index will be around 95. Today will be pretty quiet in the morning time with scattered summertime pop-up storms developing from noon into the evening. Evening temperatures will drop through the 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be a slight chance for a few showers to develop overnight in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Then, both Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. These storms will be of the hit or miss summertime variety again, primarily happening in the afternoon and evening hours. Storms may produce heavy rainfall and lightning. Otherwise, your weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.
Daily rain chances will continue into next work and back-to-school week. Once again activity will be scattered and temperatures will be a little below normal with highs in the mid to upper 80s.