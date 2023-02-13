Good morning, it’s a chilly start for your Monday morning with below-freezing temperatures. Skies are clear this morning with valley fog/mist. Freezing fog with a light ice layer deposit will be possible through about an hour after sunrise then warmer air will mix in. Today will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and mild highs in the low 60s – near 63 in Chattanooga. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 30s.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and even warmer with highs in the mid-60s and breezy wind from the south. There will be an isolated shower chance Tuesday evening. Then, additional scattered showers will continue overnight and on Wednesday. Mild temperatures will continue in the low 60s.
Thursday will be our day to watch for this week with strong to severe storms possible. It’ll be a spring-like day with highs near 67 and strong wind from the south fueling the storms. Friday will have a dramatic change in temperatures with highs only in the 40s and a partly sunny sky. The weekend looks quiet. Saturday morning will be frigid in the 20s, and it’ll rebound to a high of 52. Sunday will range from around freezing in the morning to 60 in the afternoon. Both days will be mostly sunny.