After 18 years, the chocolatey flavor is hitting stores again—this time with a boozy twist.
On Wednesday, the company announced it would be bringing back a flavor from the Ben and Jerry's 'Flavor Graveyard'.
TOMORROW a spirit rises from the Flavor Graveyard! 👻 pic.twitter.com/x2Q60bzlet— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) March 16, 2022
On St. Patrick's Day - the mystery flavor was finally revealed.
Your four-leaf clover worked: Dublin Mudslide is BACK from the Flavor Graveyard! 🍀 Look for it soon in freezers near you. Learn more: https://t.co/FEbDPGmg5m pic.twitter.com/sNV57ZawFG— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) March 17, 2022
The Dublin Mudslide was, ultimately, the chosen flavor. The flavor had been in graveyard for 18 years.
The Dublin Mudslide consists of Irish Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies & Coffee Fudge Swirls.
Ben and Jerry's says this 'resurrection' has a twist to it.
"Here’s a spirited twist on a dearly missed favorite. Thanks to our friends at Wheyward Spirit, this flavor’s got the same taste with less waste!"
Learn more about their sustainable spirits at Wheyward Spirit.
You can view all the Ben and Jerry's flavors in the Flavor Graveyard HERE.