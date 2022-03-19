Flavor Graveyard

After 18 years, the chocolatey flavor is hitting stores again—this time with a boozy twist.

On Wednesday, the company announced it would be bringing back a flavor from the Ben and Jerry's 'Flavor Graveyard'.

On St. Patrick's Day - the mystery flavor was finally revealed. 

The Dublin Mudslide was, ultimately, the chosen flavor. The flavor had been in graveyard for 18 years. 

The Dublin Mudslide consists of Irish Cream Ice Cream with Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies & Coffee Fudge Swirls.

Ben and Jerry's says this 'resurrection' has a twist to it. 

"Here’s a spirited twist on a dearly missed favorite. Thanks to our friends at Wheyward Spirit, this flavor’s got the same taste with less waste!" 

Learn more about their sustainable spirits at Wheyward Spirit.

You can view all the Ben and Jerry's flavors in the Flavor Graveyard HERE