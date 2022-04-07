Changes are coming to Chattanooga when it comes to affordable housing, following Mayor Tim Kelly's announcement for a $100 million investment in affordable housing.
”For our purposes, homelessness means you are literally on the street," said Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Exec. Director Wendy Winters. "That you’re somewhere not meant for human habitation.”
Winters said Kelly's newest project with affordable housing is a big step.
"Housing is absolutely the answer to homelessness and it’s absolutely the answer for our homeless response," said Winters.
She said it's great to address both the homeless population and the many factors that are affected by it.
”It’s going to make a huge difference and it’s what we need at the minimum because the affordable housing crisis is such that we definitely need units prioritized for those low income or zero income," said Winters.
For staters, she said a step like this is more productive than current state actions to criminalize homelessness.
"Worse case scenario, something happens and interactions with first responders are who knows, when they’re just out there trying to survive," said Winters.
She also said hospitals are constantly affected, as well as people who can become homeless due to medical expenses.
”We also get calls from people who say ‘I am homeless, I’ve seen my doctor and I need outpatient treatment that I need a home to receive that treatment but they don’t have a place to receive it," said Winters.
She said another thing we could see is more younger populations becoming homeless due to families struggling with affordable housing.
”If the homeless crisis continues how it is, I think we’re going to see more and more families on the street," said Winters.
Finally, she said mental health care could continue to change for people in need of the services.
”Like 20 years ago, the case loads were much smaller, they included home visits, now there’s not as much funding for that type of case management, a lot of it is done over the phone," said Winters.
We will be continuing to take a deeper dive over the weeks when it comes to affordable housing and homelessness.
Stay with Local 3 News as we explore many of the topics discussed.