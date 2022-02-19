Advocates sleep in homeless camp to raise awareness of Chattanooga living conditions

A group that works to develop inner city youth into becoming successful individuals was able to feed over 150 homeless people tonight.
The Pursuit of Happiness President and CEO Michael Gordon says they also handed out blankets, long-sleeve shirts, hats, and more to help keep people warm.
Gordon says everything they handled out was donated by other people in the community.
He plans to stay the night in the homeless camp alongside Troy Rogers - one of the directors to raise awareness of the the living conditions of the homeless community in Chattanooga.