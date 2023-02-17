An unmarked blimp flying across the Tennessee Valley Friday attracted a lot of attention.
A Facebook post from Dalton Municipal Airport states, "Don't shoot! Just a regular Airsign Airship America blimp in today for a refueling. This is what they look like without the advertising wraps."
Officials affirm there's no need to panic, as the blimp is used for advertising and landed in Dalton to refuel en route to Cordele, Georgia.
According to planespotters.net, MetLife owns the blimp, and its home airport is the Jacksonville Naval Airstation.