AdventHealth distributes 20,000 light bulbs across NW Georgia for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Just a little over a week ago, AdventHealth locations in Northwest Georgia shared its 'Light Your Porch Pink' campaign for the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness.
Now, organizers say the free pink light bulbs are no longer available at AdventHealth locations. You can still support the Light Your Porch Pink movement by purchasing a pink light bulb at your local hardware store.
"Due to the overwhelming support of our community and surrounding communities in Murray and Floyd counties, AdventHealth Gordon, AdventHealth Murray and AdventHealth Redmond have distributed 20,000 light bulbs across Northwest Georgia and no longer have light bulbs available for this year’s campaign."
Organizers also say lawn signs are still available at each location.
“We are so excited by the overwhelming support of the #PinkPorchGA campaign across the region,” said Garrett Nudd, assistant vice president of marketing and brand strategy for the AdventHealth Georgia market. “It’s unfortunate that we ran out of light bulbs so quickly, but that proves that the message resonates with our communities, and we are joining together in solidarity to remind each other and ourselves of the importance of screenings and early detection.”
Community members are invited to participate in the Light Your Porch Pink movement starting on Oct. 1 by installing a pink light bulb in their front porch light socket, creating a pink glow each evening in October.
When lighting your porch pink, be sure to take photos and share them on social media with the #PinkPorchGA hashtag along with your reasons for shining a light on breast cancer.
You can also honor — or remember — a loved one with breast cancer by emailing their name to gor.communicationsag@AdventHealth.com. Each name will be printed for a mural to display in the hospital during October.
“It’s exciting to see the grass roots effort of #PinkPorchGA spread throughout our communities,” said Nudd. “Schools, churches, local businesses and industries and our own AdventHealth team members are bringing this campaign to life. We are excited to see people’s front porches turn pink throughout October as we shine awareness on breast cancer.”
To schedule a mammogram at the AdventHealth Redmond Women’s Center, please call Call800-776-5102.
To learn more about the “Light Your Porch Pink” movement, visit PinkPorchGA.com.