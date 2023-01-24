At the Bradley County Commission meeting on January 23, 2023, Dr. Ty Stone, President of Cleveland State Community College (CSCC), celebrated the partnership between CSCC and the Bradley County Commission that created the Danny Lawson Scholarship in 2021. This scholarship offers Advanced EMTs the opportunity to become paramedics at no cost to the student, and has since expanded to include EMTs being trained as Advanced EMTs also at no cost.
Amber Frady, a Bradley County Paramedic who was one of the first recipients of this scholarship and graduated from CSCC with a Paramedic AAS Degree in August 2022, was present at the meeting.
This partnership benefits not only those receiving scholarships but also the entire community.