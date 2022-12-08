Advance Care Medical employees in Chattanooga said they are going into month three without pay.
The company has been closed since November and employees were not given a reason for the closing.
Terrist Haire, a former Family Nurse Practitioner for Advance Care Medical in Chattanooga, said the issues started back in September when paychecks started to come late, and eventually they stopped coming.
Haire said this is not only happening at the Chattanooga location, but several other Advance Care Medical locations.
She said Healthcare Solutions Holdings, the parent company over Advance Care, medical told employees that problems with the bank and payroll company, were causing paychecks to come in late.
“Initially, we were still working. They were asking us to come in and saying they were going to send checks. They actually sent checks, but was told not to take them until they gave us the word. Eventually, we closed the clinic for about a week until they got everything back on schedule. We came back full time, but there was still someone here to talk to patients and let them know. Eventually, we just stopped getting paid,” Haire said.
Haire said the company then cut off health insurance for all employees.
After a while, she said healthcare solutions holding stopped responding to employees.
Haire said that is when a few of her co-workers contacted the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
“The labor board is saying that they are protected if they were filing bankruptcy, but they haven't yet and that they would investigate but they can't force them to pay us unless more people file a suit. Currently, we don't know what is going on,” Haire said.
Haire said if the company does file for bankruptcy, no one will get paid.
She said employees are not qualified for unemployment or other assistance because the company is keeping everyone under contract and refusing to release them.
Haire said it has been tough to cope for three months without pay, but she is making it work.
“The frustration initially was late fees and bank charges. I have been blessed that I was able to dip into my retirement and catch up on some of my bills, but after three months that even comes to an end. I have family that has loaned me money, I have made arrangements and just made do, you know you curtail your spending,” Haire said.
We reached out to healthcare solutions for a response to these claims but their phones have been disconnected.
We also reached out through their contact form but we have not heard back.