Adulting in 2023 can be tough, to help the Seed Theater hosted a free adulting 101 class for emerging adults.
"We want to make sure that these young people, and really anyone who needs it, have the tools to go and be successful people," said Elizabeth Haley, Executive Director for Seed Theater.
Haley says the free adulting class is open to people of all ages, but it's specifically targeted at 17 to 22 year olds experiencing independence for the first time.
"And to add the pandemic and inflation, and the difficulty getting a job that pays a living wage and kind of all the pieces that are going on right now," said Haley.
Haley says with all those added stresses, Sundays class focused around mental health and coping skills. Guest speaker, Kristy Lee talked about how to come out of difficult circumstances stronger.
"And how to come out on the other side, hopefully without being a total wreck like most of us are when we go through difficult things," said Haley.
Haley pointed out not everyone has family or a mentor to go to for advice, and this class bridges that gap.
She says another adulting 101 class coming up on February 19th will be centered around planning for emergencies.
"We have someone coming in to teach us how to do simple home repairs, or how to care for your car, if you don't know how to change your oil or change a tire, simple things like this that are very difficult if we haven't been taught," said Haley.
The Seed Theater prides itself as a safe space which is welcome to anyone.
Along with classes, they offer support groups for adult trans people.
And another useful class is for adults who are parents of queer kids.
"You still have to figure out how to support them, how to keep them safe, how to deal with schools, how to deal with bullies, and how to deal with all these things as a parent," said Haley.
You can find more information on programs and classes offered at Seed Theater.