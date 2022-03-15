The Bradley County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of breaking into a home in the northeast part of the county.
The woman told deputies that she was home alone with an infant on Monday night when she saw several men enter her home.
She told deputies that she fired her shotgun and investigators found evidence that someone was injured.
A short time later, a local hospital notified police that a juvenile showed up with a gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office says Jaylen Johnson was with the juvenile at the time and he was questioned.
Johnson is now facing aggravated burglary and aggravated assault charges.
The juvenile is still in the hospital for treatment.
