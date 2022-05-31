Organizers say the Riverbend Festival will have additional security this weekend in light of the shooting that injured six people this past weekend.
The festival was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic in hopes to keep people safe and now, changes have been made for security.
"Security to me is paramount to protecting people there who have no way of protecting themselves," Lookout Valley resident Pete Friedman said.
While several residents have expressed concerns over the safety of Riverbend, the festival's Executive Director, Mickey McCamish, said security is his number one priority.
"We used to use volunteers, and I mean very very capable volunteers, they had security experience, but this year I've replaced all of the security positions with police, private police agencies or public Hamilton County, City of Chattanooga police people," Friends of the Festival Executive Director Mickey McCamish said.
Entrances will have metal detectors. Clear bags, strollers, blankets, and reusable water bottles are allowed at the festival. Chairs are not allowed.
"They become an impediment whenever you do have a situation that you do need to respond to in a very quick, efficient manner," McCamish said.
McCamish said about 100 emergency personnel and law enforcement will be on site. A representative for the Chattanooga Police Department said officers will be working as security inside and outside the venue, even more than originally planned, since the shooting this past weekend. Six people were shot on Walnut Street on Saturday just before 11:00 that night. The victims' ages range from 13 to 15-years-old.
McCamish said he's confident in his team's planning and preparation to ensure the event is safe.
"I have all of my immediate family coming down, if it was unsafe, they would not be here," McCamish said.
"We have to be strong enough to put aside the fear, be anxious, but don't be fearful," Friedman said.
McCamish said about 13,000 people have already purchased their wristbands. You can still buy yours online or at the gate.