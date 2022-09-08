Chip Baker was unanimously voted in as Hamilton County Commission Chairman Wednesday morning.
The number has now grown from nine members to 11. Members decided to expand seating to fit the 11 members and the new Mayor, Weston Wamp.
Commissioners say they want the new seat to be constructed in time for next weeks meeting, allowing for Mayor Wamp to sit amongst them, but that extra seat will put a dent in tax payers pockets.
Following the swearing in of Commission Chairman Chip Baker, commissioners debated whether to have Mayor Wamp sit with them during meetings, which would force the body to add an additional seat to their dais.
Todd Leamon, Public Works Administrator, explained to the commission there were previous plans written up working with a contractor to extend the seating for the expanded commission.
"We have gone through a procurement process for an emergency purchase, which would add one seat to the dais on the far right," said Leamon.
Chairman Baker was adamant about getting the new seat added as soon as possible.
Leamon told commissioners by using their emergency purchase funds they will have the budget to finish the project before next week's meeting.
With plans already in place and a contractor ready to take the job, Leamon explained the cost for time, materials and 10 percent in overhead profit.
"It came up to be about $49,000 total through an emergency purchase to try and get it done with in a week," said Leamon.
Even with the heavy cost of nearly $50,000, county commissioners agreed to move forward with the project. Mayor Wamp was then invited to sit with the commission for his first meeting as Mayor.
"We got a lot of opportunities and challenges a head of us, again I look forward to serving along side you guys," said Mayor Wamp.
We are working to hear from Hamilton County Commissioners and Mayor Wamp on whether this is the best use of the county's money and will they look into a cheaper way to add this seat.