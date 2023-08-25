The Hamilton County Coalition trains the community to use naloxone, the name brand Narcan.
"It's just the signal going to their brain that they can breathe that's cut off. The opioid is cutting that off. The naloxone restores that signal," said Debra Clark Morgan, Hamilton County Coalition Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist.
The class goes beyond how to use the nasal spray, including teaching about what an overdose looks like and more about substance abuse.
They work with the Chattanooga Police Department, which typically responds to overdose calls. CPD data shows 561 police responses to overdoses this year compared to 623 last year.
"I'm a little concerned it's showing an overall reduction in overdoses because we are busy," said Chattanooga Police Department Narcotics Investigator Terry Topping.
Investigator Topping says CPD changed software and hired new people to analyze the data recently, and that may be causing some inaccuracies.
"My numbers as far as fatalities is actually showing an increase," said Investigator Topping.
People who may be overdosing themselves or see someone else overdosing will not be arrested if they seek help.
"They call 9-1-1, they are protected by the "Good Samaritan" Law and will not face prosecution due to that circumstance," said Investigator Topping.
After the first call, the next call officers will determine what to do next.
"We use it as a tool to help get them out of that lifestyle. It's not a tool to go and make another arrest," said Investigator Topping.
Organizations in Hamilton County are working with law enforcement to help ensure there are opportunities for people suffering to receive the help they need.
"When it comes to stigma, many people do not think it affects them. That it's either a moral thing or how they were raised or where they were raised and that's not the case. It will affect anybody," said Morgan.
Anyone can get trained and carry nasal naloxone by calling the Hamilton County Coalition.