More help is now available in Northwest Georgia for people who are battling addiction, following the opening of a new treatment center on Tuesday.
The Conasauga Community Addiction Recovery Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. with additional hours being available by appointment.
The center provides free substance abuse services to residents in Whitfield and Murray counties.
Services include individual counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, cognitive processing therapy, trauma therapy, accelerated resolution therapy, and post-traumatic stress disorder therapy.
The Georgia Department of Public Health gathered EMS agency data from across the state.
Both Whitfield and Murray counties had a decrease in EMS Drug related overdose trips from October to December 2022 and again from January to March 2023.
Although neighboring counties including Union, Towns, and White had at least a 75% increase in EMS drug related overdose trips.
People between the ages of 25 and 44 experienced the most suspected drug overdoses in March.
Call (706)980-3418 to make an appointment