Actress Melissa Joan Hart describes helping children flee campus after Nashville school shooting

Public outrage is swift following mass shootings such as the one that killed six people at a Nashville elementary school. But what comes next from policymakers often depends on which political party is in charge of a state. Don't expect new gun controls in Republican-led states such as Tennessee. By contrast, many Democratic-led states often respond with more gun limits — even if they already have restrictive laws. New gun control measures are advancing this year in Democratic-led Colorado and Michigan following recent mass shootings, but not in Republican-led Texas or Missouri. But both of those states have approved more money for school safety initiatives.