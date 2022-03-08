The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards were presented Monday night in Las Vegas.
Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett hosted the show. Miranda Lambert was named entertainer of the year, as top artists including Kelly Clarkson, The Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBride and Carly Pearce took the stage to perform.
See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Miranda Lambert *WINNER
- Chris Stapleton
- Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
- Gabby Barrett
- Miranda Lambert
- Ashley McBryde
- Maren Morris
- Carly Pearce *WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
- Jimmie Allen
- Luke Combs
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton *WINNER
- Morgan Wallen
Album of the Year
- Carly Pearce - "29: Written In Stone"
- Thomas Rhett - "Country Again: Side A"
- Morgan Wallen - "Dangerous: The Double Album" *WINNER
- Chris Young: "Famous Friends"
- Jack Ingram, Jon Randall and Miranda Lambert - "The Marfa Tapes"
Single of the Year
- "Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
- "Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown
- "Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes
- "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood *WINNER
- "You Should Probably Leave" - Chris Stapleton
Song of the Year
- "7 Summers - Morgan Wallen
- "Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
- "Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes
- "Knowing You" - Kenny Chesney
- "Things a Man Oughta Know" - Lainey Wilson *WINNER
New Female Artist of the Year
- Tenille Arts
- Priscilla Block
- Lily Rose
- Caitlyn Smith
- Lainey Wilson *WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
- Hardy
- Walker Hayes
- Ryan Hurd
- Parker McCollum *WINNER
- Elvie Shane
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne *WINNER
- Dan + Shay
- LoCash
- Maddie & Tae
Group of the Year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion *WINNER
- The Cadillac Three
Video of the Year
- "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King and Miranda Lambert *WINNER
- "Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown
- "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift and Chris Stapleton
- "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Songwriter of the Year
- Jesse Frasure
- Nicolle Galyon
- Ashley Gorley
- Michael Hardy *WINNER
- Josh Osborne
Music Event of the Year
- "Buy Dirt" - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
- "Famous Friends" - Chris Young and Kane Brown
- "Half of My Hometown" - Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney
- "If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
- "Never Wanted to Be That Girl" - Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde *WINNER
