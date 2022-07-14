The ASPCA says 6.3 million companion animals enter shelters every year.
One dog from Murray County was rescued and rehabilitated.
"Willow came from a cruelty case in Murray County and they are stepping it up and taking the lead on doing something about animal cruelty in Georgia and we've needed that for a long time," Janice Williams, Director of Perry's Promise said.
Before Willow was fostered by Janice, Willow was chained in the yard, left alone tied up, and not fed by her owner.
"She was starved almost to death and the city of Chatsworth responded. The city officers they contacted the shelter director and they came out and got her and she stayed that night at My Kids Have Paws getting emergency care because she was at death's door," she said.
After Janice started fostering Willow the weekend before Mother's Day of this year. She had to feed her slowly, only two teaspoons of food every hour to help with her digestion and document Willow's progress.
"With a cruelty case, every day I would photograph and document and send that information for them so they'll have it for the case and getting her weighed to see how her progress was," she said.
Janice said she was happy to see the action Murray County took to make sure Willow's owner was arrested for cruelty.
"The exciting part for me to see is they picked her up Thursday. Monday morning, the judge swore out the warrant and he was arrested Wednesday morning all in less than a week," she said.
The next chapter of Willow's new healthy life will be her pairing with a veteran.
Janice teamed up with Warrior Freedom Dogs to help rehabilitate her and get her ready to help someone else.
"She's just been thriving but when she got to feeling better I just saw how exceptional she is and as soon as she was released for adoption I contacted Warrior Freedom Dogs because I knew she'd be an excellent service dog. She's just such a good dog," she said.
Warrior Freedom Service Dogs takes in rescue dogs that meet basic service requirements and trains them to join a veteran.
"This dog is a hero because that's what these dogs serve, is our heroes," she said.
Willow now wags her tail and enjoys belly rubs as part of her new life.
If you would like to be a foster dog for the program you can find more information here.