Good morning, it is frigid outside this morning with temperatures in the 20s, so bundle up. There is a little river valley fog. With these temperatures, freezing fog will be possible, producing a light layer of ice. Once you get through the morning cold, today will be beautiful with plentiful sunshine and highs from 50-55. Clouds will increase this evening with a spotty shower.
Then, after midnight tonight, widespread heavy rain will move into our area with a low pressure system. It will be bring about 0.5-1.25” of rain. The bigger problem will be the wind. Wind Advisories are in place for all our counties for Wednesday. Gusts at 40-50mph for most locations. The Plateau could experience gusts up to 55mph. Eastern Polk and SE Monroe Counties are under a High Wind Warning for gusts up to 75mph. Please, take today to secure any loose outdoor objects. Winds will increase tonight. Some of the strongest winds will be from about 1am to 11am ET on Wednesday morning. Power outages may be possible along with RVs and campers at risk in the strong wind in the mountains and foothills.
Wednesday’s highs will be from 53-58 with a few scattered afternoon showers. Colder air will arrive Wednesday night and through Thursday with light snow showers in the higher elevations.