Absentee ballot requests for the November 8 General Election can now be made in Catoosa County.
Absentee ballot applications can be submitted by visiting the Catoosa County Government webpage here or by calling 706-935-3990.
Window to request absentee ballot for Nov 8 general election is open! Call 706-935-3990 or download: https://t.co/OXr28QY7Vw— Catoosa County Government (@CatoosaG) August 22, 2022
More info at https://t.co/ifV5jpXbsy @RinggoldTweets @FortOglethorpe @CatoosaChamber @CatoosaCIS @WRCBtv @newschannelnine @wdefnews12 @CatoosaSchools pic.twitter.com/iGOKJCuS2I
The deadline for absentee ballot applications is October 28.
Early voting begins October 17.