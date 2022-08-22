DECISION 2020: Georgia voters have 1,000 absentee ballots out as deadline nears

Absentee ballot requests for the November 8 General Election can now be made in Catoosa County.

Absentee ballot applications can be submitted by visiting the Catoosa County Government webpage here or by calling 706-935-3990.

The deadline for absentee ballot applications is October 28.

Early voting begins October 17.