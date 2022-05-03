Good morning, today will be another nice and warm day with highs in the mid-80s and a mostly to partly sunny sky. Wind will increase from the SW from about 5mph in the morning to 10-15mph in the afternoon, gusts at 20-25mph. It’ll generally be dry during the daytime to enjoy work or play outside with the exception of a stray shower. Greater scattered showers and storms will come into play tonight, starting up at about 9pm and continuing after midnight into Wednesday. Overnight lows will be mild from about 60-65.
Wednesday will have some additional scattered showers/storms along with dry periods, too, and warm highs in the low 80s. Thursday will be dry for most of the day with an isolated shower chance. It’ll hit about 87 for the high. Friday will have the greatest rain and storm chances of the week as a cold front approaches and passes our area, especially during the morning hours. Friday’s highs will also be “cooler” in the upper 70s. Saturday will be partly sunny in the mid-70s with an isolated shower. Sunday should for the most part be dry for outdoor activities, reaching 80.