The first night of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's executive order on Station Street went into effect without any major issues on Friday.
All businesses on the street had to close by 1:00 a.m. and stop alcohol sales by 12:30 a.m.
"The city has enacted executive overreach," said owner of The Comedy Catch and Backstage Bar Michael Alfano, who spoke on behalf of all businesses affected by the order on the street except for The Blue Light, during a news conference Friday morning. "Our plea for help has been met with little to no results from the city."
The order also temporarily stops the street's open container policy, which was adopted by the city in 2017.
The order expires on May 5, but can be renewed by Mayor Kelly if a permanent solution to the weekly violent incidents isn't reached by then.
"I think it's time that the city steps in and does something and I'm happy to support them on that," said Brian Joyce, owner of The Blue Light.
The order was created after a particularly violent incident on the street last weekend. Police responded to at least four fights on the street Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Cell phone video obtained by Local 3 News shows a large group of people fighting in the street around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday while car traffic was still moving through the street.
Chattanooga police arrested one person on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Earlier this week, Hamilton County District Attorney General Coty Wamp called the fight "a riot", and said the city was "one weekend away from a major shooting on the street" while speaking to the Friends of Hixson, a community group that regularly hosts county leaders.
"Station Street is a nightlife street just like any other nightlife street in any city in the United States and it's seen it's share of fights," said Joyce.
Chattanooga police said they received an anonymous call Friday morning just a few minutes after businesses were scheduled to close that The Blue Light was still open.
"Police made contact with management at Blue Light who advised they had a verbal agreement they could be open," officers wrote in the report. "This was explained that without a certified letter from the mayor's office, police must adhere to the emergency proclamation. Blue Light staff agreed and closed without further incident. No further police action was needed."
Police did not report any major fights or incidents during the first night the order was in place.
Business owners in violation of the order will be issued a written warning and a beer board citation after the first offense. More offenses could earn the owner up to a $50 fine and up to 30 days in jail, according to a city memo obtained by Local 3 News.
"I hope it doesn't hurt business long-term," said Joyce. "But I don't think it's a bad idea short-term."
In the meantime, Kelly and city staff expect business owners to reach a safety agreement. That agreement could include closing the street to through car traffic and having businesses contribute to a general security staff fund.
"This is costly and not effectively preventing trouble," said Alfano.
The executive order will remain in place for two weeks, but could be renewed if Kelly is not satisfied with the result of negotiations.
"As soon as the plan is put forward, and assuming that it's a reasonable affordable plan, I would be happy to chip in and provide extra police for the street," said Joyce. "I think it's a good idea."