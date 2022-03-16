The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that when opened for the first time, pressure build up in the bottle can cause the cap and underlying seal to pop off with force, posing an injury hazard.
This recall involves only 63 and 75 count bottles of Airborne Gummies.
They were sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.
The UPC numbers are located on the product label and lot codes and expiration dates are located on the bottom of the bottle.
The UPC numbers and lot codes are included in this recall can be found HERE.
Consumers with an unopened bottle(s) should not attempt to open the product and should contact Reckitt to return the unopened bottle(s) to receive a full refund. A postage-paid label will be provided.
Bottles that have already been opened are not subject to this recall as they would have released any pressure build up and do not present an injury hazard.
Reckitt has received 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles, including 18 reports of minor injuries and one report of an eye injury requiring medical attention.