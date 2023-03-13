The AARP Foundation, along with locally trained volunteers, is offering free in-person tax assistance through its Tax-Aide program.
To make an appointment at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, click here or call (706) 620-0203
To make an appointment at the Mack Gaston Community Center, click here or call (706) 397-7053.
Appointments can be made for in-person tax preparation, which requires a one-time appointment of approximately one hour.
Taxpayers are advised to stop by the library or the community center to pick up a packet of forms needed to complete their tax return.
AARP provides free personal income tax counseling and tax preparation for middle- to low-income taxpayers, with special attention to those 50 and older.