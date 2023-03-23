The Collegedale Police Department was presented with the 2022 AAA Traffic Safety Grant Award last Wednesday.
The $11,000 grant funded the purchase of several Preliminary Breath Tests, or PBTs, to assist officers with DUI investigations and sobriety checkpoints.
DUI detection and keeping the roads safe from intoxicated drivers is a top priority of the department.
PBTs will provide officers the ability to more accurately determine the potential impairment of drivers suspected of being intoxicated.
“I am grateful that our agency was selected to receive grant funding from the AAA Auto Club Group to purchase the PBTs,” said Chief Jack Sapp. “This technology provides our officers a tool to assist them as they investigate the potential presence of intoxicated drivers on our roadways.”
The Auto Club Group The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada.
AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.