Representative Yusuf Hakeem (D-Chattanooga) proposed a bill four years ago that addressed police brutality. He believes yearly training and community interaction, called for in his bill, will change the culture within police departments across the state. The bill never made it beyond the committee, but he hopes it will now have enough support.
Hakeem says some of his ideas are already being implemented in the Chattanooga Police Department, but he'd like to see the rest of the state follow.
"This sort of encourages you, or forces some people, to improve their interactions with the community," said Hakeem.
Hakeem says police involvement in the community builds an appreciation for those they serve. He says in Chattanooga, police stay in touch with the community.
Jerri Sutton, Chattanooga Police Department's Assistant Chief, says they incorporate engagement in the community daily, while getting their job done. She mentions Tennessee's Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission (P.O.S.T.), requires community service as part of their mandatory training each year.
"We recognized a long time that community engagement was pinnacle in making sure that you have a connection with the very folks that you serve," said Sutton.
Sutton says several officers are involved with community service groups, and they engage with community members and leaders in their daily routines.
"The knowledge I have of P.O.S.T. training, it doesn’t involve knowing the people you serve, building a culture of trust, interacting with citizens outside of patrolling, diversity and race relations, for new and veteran officers annually," said Hakeem.
Sutton says the Chattanooga Police Department is constantly looking for ways to improve.
"However, there are gaps," says Sutton. "We recognize that, and so we do the best that we have to make sure the officers are up-to-date, efficient, and effective in performing their jobs."
Sutton says the culture of policing has been shifting for some time. For Chattanooga Police Department, they provide extensive training in the Academy and yearly in-service, so the officers have the ability to make the best decisions.
"I don't have an opinion on the lawmakers introduction of police perform because obviously there are things that need to change," said Sutton. "But, I can tell you that the Chattanooga Police Department strongly adheres to Tennessee's P.O.S.T. requirements. The Chattanooga Police Department has made it a point to do more than what P.O.S.T. requires."
She says P.O.S.T. requires 12 weeks in the Academy, but their training takes six months. She says they learn the laws of the state and drill information of policies, procedures, and standard operations.
"We want our officers to have best ability to make the most sound decisions when interacting with the public," says Sutton.