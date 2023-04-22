Clouds will quickly break up for a mostly sunny Saturday for Earth Day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to 70 with a northwest breeze, gusting around 20mph. Sunday will be a little cooler with highs near 65 and a nice mix of sun and clouds.
Monday will be mostly sunny and in the mid-60s. The 60s will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday with a few isolated showers possible on Tuesday and then greater scattered activity on Wednesday. Thursday will warm to the upper 60s to 70 with some additional scattered showers.
