With the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade many patients are worried about unplanned pregnancies.
A Step Ahead Chatt, a non-profit organization that provides free birth control to women, says they've seen an 11% increase in calls regarding long-term birth control.
For the past eight years, the organization has been making it easier for women to access free birth control in Southeast Tennessee, Northwest Georgia and parts of Alabama.
Executive Director Mandy Cowley said their mission is to remove barriers to contraception through education, outreach and access to free birth control.
"Unfortunately, some of the most effective forms of birth control are not easily accessible and they're very expensive, so when we talk about IUDS, some of the most expensive ones cost almost a thousand dollars out of pocket, so that's where we come in and can help people access contraception," explains Cowley.
She said anyone interested in a long acting form of contraception like an IUD or implant can call their office and they are un-insured or under insured. They'll connect you with a clinic where you can get your device and they'll cover the cost. They also have a Tele-Healthline that can provide free birth control pills.
"We know that there are so many positive outcomes possible when people are able to time their pregnancy, for if and when they are ready, so it really allows them to achieve whatever goals they have for themselves," said Cowley.
Since the overturning of Roe V. Wade calls to their appointment line have increased significantly.
"On average we get about forty calls in a month, in the two days after the roe ruling we had 25 calls in those first two days and since then we've got about 60 calls."
The calls steadily keep coming in. Some are from people learning about the organization for the first time.
"Some of the calls are folks who are interested in longer term solutions, tubal libations, vasectomies, those are beyond the scope of our work, those are procedures we don't cover."
Cowley said they'll always connect them with someone who can help with those procedures.
She said there's a positive outcome when reproductive rights are at the forefront of people minds and she looks forward to continue being a resource for the community.
As a non-profit they rely entirely on donations. With an increase in need they are looking for financial support. if you'd like to donate, click here.