A 12-year-old boy is battling cancer for the second time at St. Jude in Memphis.
His family is hoping to spend the holidays with him but could use your help.
Jakob Delaney from Trinity Alabama had beaten a rare form of blood cancer 5 years ago.
Just as life was getting back to normal, his family discovered the cancer returned. Jake has started the process all over again at St. Jude, and for Christmas he just wants both his parents to be there with him.
"He loves anything outside, outdoors. He loves to hunt, he loves to fish, he loves basketball, baseball, he loves all sports. I would say Jake has a very big heart, and if he loves you, he really loves you," said Jakes mom, Samantha Delaney.
Jake's mom says their world stopped when they found out Jake was diagnosed with Burkitt's Leukemia in July of 2017 at the age of 6.
"Through a lot of prayers from a lot of people, Jake did really well.. the first time… he… I'm sorry, the first time was rough," said Samantha.
Jake went through chemo and spent his first Christmas with his St. Jude family that year. The treatment was a success and Jake was declared cancer free in 2018.
Samantha says he became very close with his battle buddies at the time which are the other children at St. Jude.
"The hardest part was most of Jake's battle buddies he had back then… he no longer has now, and that was the hardest part. Losing part of our family that we gained here," said Samantha.
Jaxon Williams, his father, and aunt are a part of that family. Jaxon started his treatment the same day as Jake 5 years ago. Though Jaxon lost his battle, his family still wants help other St. Jude families.
"When you're in that position with a child with cancer... families are all each other has at that time," said Chris Williams.
While getting Jakes 5-year check up earlier this year, doctors told the Delaney's his cancer was back and he would need to receive a bone marrow transplant in January.
"I just know it's very hard on the children, and I just pray Jake is as strong as he has been through this whole thing, and that he will be able to pull through it like the champ he is. He's a really tough guy," said Samantha.
Jake and his parents are all at St. Jude preparing for the transplant.
Following the procedure, Jake will stay at St. Jude to recover for the next several months.
"Jake is just looking forward to making it to the other side, and being normal. He wants to just be normal," said Samantha.
Jake's medical expenses are covered but the family has bills at home. Jake's dad is still working and travels back and forth to see his son.
Chris and JJ are asking for donations to help cover the families bills. The two say the consistent support of his mom and dad with him will make a big difference for Jake.
"His words not mine: 'I'm not ready to go to heaven to be with my mamaw yet, I'm staying for a while,'" said Samantha.
Here are a list of way you can donate to the Delaney family:
Jakes amazon wish list: click here
Cash app: $Samwdelaney
Venmo: @JAKESARMY
Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/JakesArmy2
You can also follow Jakes story by joining their Facebook page, here.