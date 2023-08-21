When it's right, it's right. You just know.
That's what happened this weekend, when Local 3 News reporter Riley Nagel popped the question to his favorite colleague, Local 3 News anchor and reporter Cornelia Nicholson.
The two lovebirds met while working together at the NBC affiliate in Billings, MT.
While Nicholson was recording a promotional video for the late news, Nagel sprung into action, armed with flowers, an earnest heart and that all-important engagement ring.
Nicholson was surprised, and understandably got a little teary during Nagel's heartfelt proposal.
All of us at Local 3 News wish the newly-engaged couple the very best!