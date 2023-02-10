Good morning, we’ll end the work and school week with slightly cooler temperatures today. Highs will still be above normal from 55-60, and today will be partly sunny. This evening will have increasing clouds as temperatures fall from the 50s into the 40s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with drier conditions in the morning. Rain will move up from the south into our area Saturday afternoon and become more widespread for Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be a little cooler again near 54.
Saturday night through Sunday morning will be our most dynamic period of weather thanks to an upper level low. The path of the low is still fluctuating, but better agreement is developing for higher elevation snow both on the Cumberland Plateau and eastern mountains along the TN/NC line into Georgia. Uncertainty remains for the specific snow totals. As for valleys, impacts outside of the mountains are questionable, but rain, wintry mix, and even snow are all on the table. Unfortunately, this system is a challenging one with the disagreements in data. Temperatures for Sunday afternoon will allow for melting. Valley highs will be well above freezing near 48.
Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer again near 60.