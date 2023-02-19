Lee University is attracting crowds from across the state as they come to participate in the 24-hour vigil.
A Christian service at a college chapel in Kentucky has ballooned into a nonstop prayer and worship session that some are calling a "revival" — and people are trying to recreate the vigil across the country, including Lee university in Cleveland.
"It just feels so crazy, because you just think its just a small school people don't hear about it, but this is reaching people beyond the scope of Cleveland," Emily McManus, Student. "It's reaching everywhere ."
A prayer vigil that is standing the test of time and capturing the hearts of people willing to drive hours just to be inside Lee University's Stonewall Chapel.
"Like so many people are trying to understand what this is, and ultimately we will not understand what this is," Wilson stated. "because this is a move of God, where the mystery of God is on display."
Lucas Wilson and Emily McManus tell me the vigil began on Monday with prayers and confessions inside a theology classroom. Since then it appears to have taken a life of its own.
The event similar to this revival in Wilmore, Kentucky at Asbury University.
It started as a normal church service on February 8-th and is entering into its 3rd week.
That revival continues to draw thousands of people there .. and shows no signs of slowing down.
"The Lord is trying to heal deep wounds through this, and if this is the space provided for that to happen then I say come," said Wilson.
They are unsure what's next for the vigil, but School Administrators are in full support of their mission.
It's an experience students say they want all to enjoy.
"The moment that God says it's time to stop we don't need to go a second longer it's his timing.
Faculty and staff plan to close chapel doors on Sunday to observe Sabbath Day and will open them again on Monday.