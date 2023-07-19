Nurture the Next is hosting an event on Thursday to raise funds for families.
The Tennessee nonprofit aims to provide support and resources for children and families during times of crisis, and ensure children have the necessary tools to thrive and create promising futures.
The second annual A Night with Nurture the Next will be held on Thursday, July 20th from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Gilman Event Hall.
The community is invited to enjoy drinks, food, live music, and a live auction for a good cause.
You can learn more about Nurture the Next and purchase tickets for event on their website here.