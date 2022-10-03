A new Tapas restaurant has opened in downtown Chattanooga with a special flair for art.
"I always ask for the colors of the restaurant and ways to tie the piece into it as well. You don't want it to be too extreme you want to tie pieces to it," Artist, Janice Rago said.
A fresh mural is covering the wall of the new Tapas dining experience at Amada Restaurant.
"Amada" is a name in Spanish which means beloved and lovable woman.
Rago said the figure she painted displays that description.
"The figure was going to represent who Amada was for the restaurant and then she just let me let loose with it," she said.
She started her career as an artist after discovering a love of florals from her mother's florist shop in Hawaii. Flowers are a signature staple in her pieces.
"I grew up as a military child, my dad was an Air Force Master Sgt. for 25 years. I was born in Hawaii, my mom was a florist in Hawaii so that's where my love of florals have come in," she said.
Rago now calls Atlanta home and has her own studio there but she always wanted to have a piece in Chattanooga.
"I love what I do and I'm very blessed to do what I do. I've always wanted to have a piece in Chattanooga so when they reached out it was pretty exciting," Rago said.
The restaurant serves Spanish fare made with local ingredients that capture southern hospitality too.