Governor Bill Lee is set to sign a bill that could allow Tennessee pharmacists to fill prescriptions for the anti-parasitic drug, Ivermectin.
The House approved the bill Thursday. Controversy surrounds this drug as it has been misused throughout the Pandemic.
Ivermectin has been used to treat extreme cases of scabies or lice infestation in the past. It is considered to be a safe and effective drug for parasitic infections.
It's affordable and well established but doses to treat those problems are agreed upon within the medical community. For Covid-19 treatment, there is still the question of the useful dose and controversy and confusion around the formula that also treats parasites in livestock.
"Early in the Pandemic, we had nothing specific to treat Covid-19, we still have a very limited arsenal, as most people might be aware, but we had nothing that was specific. So people decided to look at what we have that can do anything," Dr. Baleeiro, Medical Director of Pulmonary Medicine at CHI Memorial Hospital said.
With more knowledge and case studies of Ivermectin used to treat Covid-19, medical professionals find it is not as impactful as it was once thought to be.
"There is a study that was just published online at the New England Journal of Medicine, which is a very reputable journal, just now at the end of march it's from Brazil, and It's the largest controlled trial. They used patients that are diagnosed with Covid. So they gave a placebo...so a controlled medication and some got ivermectin and there was no benefit. There was no advantage. They even mentioned in some of their discussion they could not see any advantage," He said.
With the bill on the table to allow Tennessee pharmacists to fill prescriptions, without repercussions, Dr. Baleeiro said it is important to figure out the right dosage and that could be a challenge to pharmacists.
"It puts the pharmacist in the predicament of trying to navigate what dosage would they recommend and some people may look it up online and come in with an idea of a dosage that they want but then again is an off-label indication that doesn't have an approved dosage," He said.
Misuse of this drug created an increase of calls to the Poison Control Center.
"They went from never having any calls about ivermectin to having handfuls here and there. A lot of those were related to neurological side effects," He said.
Medical professionals believe the data they have reviewed shows that vaccines are still the best protection and prevention against Covid-19.