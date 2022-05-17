A Murray County middle school teacher has been arrested for inappropriately touching two female student.
According to the police report one incident happened while one of the female students were on their way to the restroom when Robert Hejda touched her through the doorway.
The incident happened on February 3. On May 8 officials got the warrants for the arrest of Hejda for sexual battery for inappropriate touching of two female students.
School administrators have asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incidents.
