A military veteran who retired after thirty years of service is still living by the slogan, "got your six", which means "got your back" but now he is doing it with a very special friend by his side.
"I have a problem with my 6 o'clock position so he always sits at my 6 o'clock position um, and he's not there to growl or bark at any person that goes by he's just there to say hey.. give us a little bit of distance," Eric Dudash, the retired military veteran said.
Dudash is referring to his service dog, Phantom.
After he served seventeen tours and thirty years in the military, he retired and began suffering from invisible wounds like PTSD. Post-traumatic stress disorder.
"I'm looking at this bag of sugar... well most people say, I've got a five-pound bag of sugar. My wife was one aisle over. She had to go everywhere with me when I got out. And I felt a human arm. And I immediately smelt the smell where I was at, I felt the weight... I'm looking at this sugar as if it's an arm... I know it sounds crazy, I don't know why it happens... but it happens," He described.
Moments like that led his doctors at the VA Hospital to suggest a service dog to help Dudash in his daily routine.
He said he was a major skeptic of service dogs to start but now, he owes his life to Phantom.
"It was that right foot of his on my left foot and just that nudge and he looked at me... like umm.. ahh, I get choked up...that he saw what I was going through. I was having some bad reoccurring nightmares of a certain event. You know some people say when you look at an animal, horses or dogs, it's like they see your soul," He said.
His skepticism changed when Phantom "chose" Dudash according to the good people at Warrior Freedom Service Dogs.
"Phantom came in the picture now...when we go to the grocery store...and it hasn't happened since so I don't know if it's just because we've been together but he is trained if I stay idle too long and I'm not saying anything.. he will give me a.. ok... his name is Phantom from Phantom of the opera so he will sing," He said.
After retiring from the service, Dudash said he felt he lost a little bit of his self-worth and purpose. However, fighting his way through PTSD each day with Phantom, led him to heal and help others, veterans and civilians too.
"I started with the VFW pretty strongly because I believed what they were doing... I believed in how they were reaching out and helping other veterans whether it be through service and I think that's the big thing through service," He said.
Dudash and Phantom will continue their service through the organization Veterans of Foreign Wars, the VFW, and speaking at schools to educate the community.
One battle buddy at a time.
