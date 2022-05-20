A local Marine was heading to work on May 17th when the flag he salutes unexpectedly caught his eye while driving on I-75.
Marine Corps veteran Richard Cook says he was pulling onto I-75 off of East Brainerd, when he noticed the faint markings of Old Glory folded up in a plastic bag on the shoulder of the on ramp.
Little did he know, he'd find an unexpected letter dated 1965.
"Being a veteran myself, I decided that this was very important and it really needs to go back to its original owner. I opened it up and I found a letter in there."
Cook wants to help return this special memorial flag to its rightful owner.
As a man who has served too, he said this flag means too much to not be with the deceased veteran's family.
"I just want this to go back to whoever is missing it, because this is an.. um, it's a very important deep momento for someone. It means a lot to the family and to the veteran himself. It's just important it gets back to who it belongs to," He said.
The flag would have been draped on a closed casket with a ceremonial flag presentation at a military funeral in a special ceremony to pay tribute and celebrate a service member's life and dedication to their service and country.
Afterwards, the flag is folded and presented to the veteran's next of kin and family.
The letter Richard Cook found says this flag was given to Mrs. Smith 'with sincere sympathy from Former Tennessee Governor, Frank G. Clement on January 14th, 1965.'
"I haven't actually found the owner of the flag yet. There's been a couple of people reach out to me, but I just want to find out how it got lost and why it was on the side of the road. I'm imagining somebody was moving or something," He said.
Cook says he immediately visited the home addressed on the envelope, but no one answered the door. He hopes this interview and Facebook post will help find the owner.
Cook recalls the moment he saw the flag that day. He says his world just stopped.
"It was touching to say the least. It was very uh, surreal and everything around me just stopped for a minute and then um, there was a point that I just realized exactly what it was. Then I opened the letter and saw what the letter said. Um, it's just a one of those things that hits home," he said.
He hopes this memorial will find its way home soon.