Chattanooga's original music festival is turning 40 this year.
Riverbend Festival, or Riverbend, named for the bend in the Tennessee River by locals, began in June of 1982 as a five-night festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The annual festival has evolved into three nights, ranks in the top 10% of all American festivals, and entertainers perform along the backdrop of the Tennessee River at Ross’s Landing
THE START (1898 until the early 1900s)
The roots of the Riverbend Festival go back more than a century. From 1898 until the early 1900s, Chattanooga hosted an annual week-long spring festival with concerts, parades, bicycle races, flower shows and coronations of kings and queens. Much of the carnival portion was held at Midway on 11th Street. Each year's festival was a little different, but they all began with the arrival of a prominent Chattanoogan concealed by a mask and disguised as Baldur, the Norwegian god of Spring, who arrived at the waterfront and rode on a float to Fountain Square, where he was welcomed by the mayor and other city officials.
NATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL (spring of 1935)
WEEKEND ART FESTIVALS (from the 1950s until 1972)
WORKSHOPS + THE LYNDHURST FOUNDATION (mid and late 1970s)
Financial help from the Lyndhurst Foundation was the driving force behind the first Riverbend Festival. To provide money for a larger festival, Lyndhurst provided $150,000 for three concerts at Engel Stadium, one each in May, June and July of 1982 and headlined by Rick Springfield, The Commodores and The Beach Boys.
None of the shows made money, and the Commodore's manager requested to be paid in cash or the band would leave town without playing. Locals say the family that owned all of the Krystals in Chattanooga went to each location to empty every cash register in order to pay them.
FIRST RIVERBEND FESTIVAL (August 1982)
The first Riverbend was held at several downtown locations, including a chamber music concert at the Tivoli Theatre, a hot-air balloon launched from Vine Street and carrying a brass trio, and a children's film festival at the old Kirkman High School. Some events were ticketed, but most were free.
Riverbend quickly became a stepping stone for the city's growth and expansion -which included the opening of the Tennessee Aquarium in 1992 and the 21st Century Waterfront project in 2005.
TOP ARTISTS OVER THE DECADES:
