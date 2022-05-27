Interstate 24 was shut down Friday morning near Market Street after a caller reported problems with the highways. Chattanooga police confirmed that there was an issue with the cement shifting near the 24-27 split.
Several factors can cause roadway issues, including changes in the temperatures, inclement weather, and a high volume of traffic.
Over the last week, several inches of rain have fallen across the Tennessee Valley. During periods of wet weather, excess water accumulates underneath the main roadway surface. During seasonal temperature changes, this excess water goes through stages of freezing and melting.
These processes cause the layers underneath the roadway to expand and contract, resulting in weaknesses. As traffic continues over these areas, potholes and cracks begin to form. Road conditions will continue to deteriorate quickly if the roadway is not repaired in a timely manner.
Contact your local road department if you notice any problem areas this summer.