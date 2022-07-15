The local fishing community is joining together in support of a favorite sportsman who suffered severe injuries on a construction site.
Online content creator and fisherman Caleb Bell broke both legs and fractured his left arm following a 15-foot fall at the beginning of the month. The incident resulted in several major surgeries.
Local businesses have rallied in support of Bell, providing donations and delivering meals.
Talkin' Tackle Outfitter and Lodge in Hixson has raised over 12,000 dollars for the family. Co-Owner Greg Worsham said there was no choice but to aid Bell.
"He helps people out. If people have questions, people recognize him from him videos he walks around in there and picks out tackle... He's just really helpful and a really nice guy… Everybody likes him," Worsham said. "His wife was doing updates on Facebook and we were just trying to figure out what we can do.”
Talkin' Tackle as well as several other businesses are continuing to donate a portion of sales to the Bell family to relieve medical expenses. Some shops are even participating in “Caleb Bell Day” to raise funds.
The Bell family says they’re grateful for the community response.
”I am so humbled by the outpouring of support and love from the small local businesses that joined together,” Bell said. “Please remember to shop local, you never know whose life you may change. Thank you."
If you would like to donate to Bell’s GoFundMe, you can visit their page here.