A local Children's Advocacy Center explains the process of helping child sexual abuse victims

Local 3 News has new developments in the McMinn County sexual assault case involving Melissa Blair.

On Tuesday, Melissa Blair was indicted on eighteen counts of aggravated statutory rape, along with charges of human trafficking by patronizing prostitution and solicitation of a minor, following an indictment of a grand jury.

Local 3 went to Blair's home for comments and received no response at her door.

Instead, we spoke to neighbors who said their community is in shock with the allegations.

Neighbors said they are a Christian community and they are all praying the allegations are not true.

We also spoke to a Children's Advocacy Center in Hamilton County about how they help children of sex crimes like these and assist in criminal investigations.

Places like a children's advocacy center provide a safe place for child victims of abuse.

The center interviews the victims and they work hand in hand with law enforcement agencies to begin a criminal investigation.

Kristen Pavlick McCallie, Executive Director of Children's Advocacy Center of Hamilton County said,

"We work with the Department of Children Services, law enforcement, and the District Attorney's office in a coordinated response team. The way they come to us is if there is a report made to the Department of Children Services, law enforcement, or District Attorney referral. They have a very specific path because we are a part of the investigation and gathering evidence when there's been a case of severe child sexual abuse or severe physical abuse,"

The CAC said there are 600-800 child sexual abuse cases per year.

"Ninety percent of the time the perpetrator is a person that is known to the family or known to the child," McCallie said.

When a case is reported to the center, a forensic interview is conducted in a private room where the child discloses what happened.

The child is asked questions by a professional in a non-leading way, about what they remember.

This is all recorded on closed-circuit TVs and is observed by DCS and law enforcement. If a medical exam is needed, that is performed too.

"These perpetrators are folks that build trust within the community and they tell children that if they tell, they're not going to be believed, that the community is going to believe the perpetrator, and that kids are not reliable. The perpetrator uses those relationships to perpetrate for a long time," She said.

She says a lot of the reports they received are from educators or adults who come forward later in life with allegations of sexual abuse.

"What we know and what this McMinn County case illustrates is that often perpetrators, particularly when they're in places of authority like a teacher or a coach, etc...they're not just perpetrating on one child they're perpetrating on an entire community," She said.

The CAC provides continued therapy and support for all children who have dealt with sexual or physical abuse.

"Across the country, prosecution rates are very low of child sex crimes. that's the other reason that what's happening in McMinn County is so horrific that these children had to go through what they're going through but the criminal justice system is responding as they should." McCallie said.

If you believe you are a victim or know of a victim, you are asked to call the McMinn County Sheriff's office and a local advocacy center.

