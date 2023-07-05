Andrew Williams, from Hixson, won third place in Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023.
Williams has competed in Special Olympics for almost two decades, and is a multi-sport athlete. He represented the red, white, and blue in golf.
He says he struggled on the course at first, but was able to make a comeback.
Williams says the support from his caddy, Terry Saharski, helped keep him motivated. He won't forget what Saharski said to him when he got off the green.
"He gave me this big hug, saying 'I'm just so proud. You never backed down after you were having a hard time through nine or 10 holes, you were struggling along, just hitting your game,'" recalls Williams.
Williams dedicated his game to his late best friend, Colton Daniels.
"My best friend, Colton, I wanted to go over there and try to win for him," he says. "I brought back bronze, it was a good compliment to bring back bronze."
He says he knows Colton would be proud of how he competed.
Williams says he's grateful for the experience to travel to Berlin, meet new people, and play the game he loves.
He won big, but says that's not the reason he competes.
"Everything is not about winning a medal. It's just out there, making friends," he says.
Williams says he's grateful to Special Olympics Tennessee for the once-in-a-lifetime experience to travel and compete for Special Olympics USA.
He hopes other athletes remember to be confident in their sport, and have fun making new friends.