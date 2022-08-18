Good Thursday. This evening will be a warm, but nice one with partly cloudy skies and temps falling below 80 after 8pm.
Friday a low moving by to our south and east will spin in pop-up showers and storms during the day with more widely scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours. The biggest threats will be heavy rain and lightning. It could impact some of the Friday Night Football games with delays. The clouds and chance for rain will keep the highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Saturday and Sunday the front associated with that low will stall to our south allowing for decent chances of "anytime" spotty showers and storms through the weekend.
Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
I expect pretty much the same Monday as that front will still be in place.
We should dry out a bit Tuesday through the rest of next week allowing temps to rebound to the upper 80s.
