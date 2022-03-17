Good morning and happy St. Patrick’s Day! Through about 9-10am, there will be patchy dense fog, primarily in river valleys, and a mixture of low-level clouds. The morning fog will be the only weather worry for today. Overall, Thursday will have a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Then, it’ll be in the 60s tonight for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations this evening. Enjoy! Overnight will have a few clouds with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Friday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day. The early morning will start quietly, so there shouldn’t be any morning commute issues. Then, a widespread area of rain and storms will entire our western communities around 9-10am/8-9am CT and continue eastward through mid-afternoon. Once this batch passes, there will be additional individual downpours and storms for Friday late afternoon through night. These storms will be scattered. The primary risk with both waves will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado and hail can’t be ruled out. The probability for severe weather locally is low with our area under a Level 1/5 Marginal risk.
Saturday will be better with a partly sunny sky and a little cooler, too, with highs around 60. Sunday is the Spring Equinox, and it’ll feel perfectly like spring with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-60s. Monday will warm to the low 70s. Tuesday will still be calm, and then storms will return again on Wednesday of next week.