Good morning, today will see the wind shift out of the south with a warm-up on the way for the rest of the week. It’ll still be cold this morning. Then, afternoon highs will be only a few degrees below normal in the upper 50s to low 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight, scattered rain showers will arrive, especially for communities north of Chattanooga. Lows will be above freezing in the low to mid-40s.
The scattered showers will continue for Wednesday morning through midday with quieter conditions in the afternoon. Highs will be near 64. Thursday will be a fantastic, warm day with highs in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The warmth will continue on Friday with highs near 78 and a partly sunny sky. A few scattered showers will be possible Friday afternoon, but primarily rain will arrive late Friday night into Saturday morning. Thankfully, for your Saturday outdoor plans, the rain looks to wrap up around 8am ET, and then, Saturday will become mostly sunny. Highs will be near 74. Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for PM scattered showers. It’ll be another day with highs in the low 70s.