Cary Paradis has been arrested for the possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to distribute.
According to the press release, a joint investigation by the Marion and Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office led to the the discovery that Paradis got the methamphetamine from Atlanta and planned to deliver it in Guild, Tennessee. When Paradis arrived in Guild law enforcement intercepted.
Official found 15 pounds of methamphetamine and 5 ounces of fentanyl.
A $500,000 bond has been set by the Marion County court.