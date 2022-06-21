Good Tuesday. Welcome to summer! We are welcoming the season with some serious heat. This evening we will stay above 90 until about 8:30, then "cool" into the 80s under clear skies by late tonight.
Wednesday through Friday will all sport mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The humidity will add a little to the heat and give us heat index values of about 100 degrees each afternoon.
Saturday will see a high of 96. We will add in a chance for a few spotty afternoon showers or storms.
We have a higher chance for a few showers and storms with the passage of a weak front Sunday into Monday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
