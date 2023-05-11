A home destroyed in a fire on Mountain Creek Road

A home on Mountain Creek Road was destroyed in a fire that happened late Wednesday night.
The Chattanooga Fire Department says the fire was fully involved when they arrived at 11:25 p.m.
Because the home was in a secluded location the closest fire hydrant was a mile way. Firefighters had to lay more that 2,000 feet of supply line.
Crews successfully kept the fire from spreading to the surrounding wooded area.
All of the residents got out of the home safely without injuries.
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.
