Good Sunday morning to you! We may encounter some scattered frost as you wake up this morning, but the weather is going to be great coming up for most of this week until probably the middle and the end of the week, especially into Thursday and Friday.
We're going to start off with a very nice day, just partly cloudy skies, cool and dry with very low humidity.
On Monday it's going to be sunny and a little bit warmer but still with really low humidity, so you're probably going to see some sparks maybe when you get in your car or grab a handle or kiss the wife or the kids goodbye! You may just get a little bit of smack of a little bit of lightning, a little spark there because the atmosphere is going to be dry.
Now it's going to be cool and mainly dry coming up into Tuesday also.
On your Day Planner, we're looking at temperatures pretty much starting in the 40s climbing through the 50s by noon then into the 60s throughout much of the afternoon and dropping down back into the 50s.